Snow causes Kennedy crash
A driver involved in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway overnight said the driver who hit him couldn't slow down due to the road conditions.
A driver involved in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway overnight said the driver who hit him couldn't slow down due to the road conditions.
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
According to Bloomberg, Google's YouTube and Spotify don't have any plans to develop an application for visionOS, the device's platform, at the moment.
The Naismith and Wooden award watch list nominee scored a game-high 31 points Thursday night.
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
The affordable drugstore find made my brittle hair so soft and smooth.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Yeah, you may not think it's a "teen angst mallgoth monday morning," but Spotify knows something you don't. With the sudden uptick in posts about Spotify's Daylists, you'd think that the feature only just came out, but it actually launched in September. Now, searches for "daylist" on Spotify have spiked nearly 20,000%, the company told TechCrunch.
Amazon is laying off fewer than five percent of the employees in its Buy with Prime division. Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime extends the membership’s perks to third-party merchants selling and shipping goods on other sites.
Spirit Airline stock keeps tanking. Here's what Wall Street analysts think is next for the low-cost carrier.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Google is boosting AI-generated articles in its Google News feed. Many articles seem to have been taken directly from other websites.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator prices move up and down compared to 2023, the entry trim $1,025 less, the top Mojave X and Rubicon X trims costing nearly $65,000.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Jeep just teased its upcoming Wagoneer S electric SUV ahead of the new vehicle’s launch scheduled for later this year.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls 'the one'.