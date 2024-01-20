Snow causes more delays, cancellations at Reagan National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Another round of snow meant another set of cancellations and delays at local airports on Friday.

There were a lot of people waiting around at Washington Reagan National Airport. According to Flight Aware, more than 100 flights leaving National on Friday were canceled and more than 200 of them were delayed.

“After this day of travel, I’m breaking dry January. It’s officially damp January,” said Stephanie Okimoto.

It was a damp day that started with a ground stop, which threw off flights for the entire day, including Okimoto’s trip from Orlando.

“I was on a flight this morning and it was canceled. I switched to another airline. I was delayed and then delayed again,” Okimoto said.

It comes after Tuesday’s snowfall and a massive backup of planes waiting for gates.

“We sat on the plane for about 40 minutes. So that flight had 16 hours for me to go from Asheville, North Carolina to DCA,” said Lorraine Griffith.

For Griffith, Friday wasn’t much better after having her first nonstop flight home canceled.

“So they put me on a new flight. And now that flight is delayed by an hour and there does appear to be another flight to Asheville. So I’ll probably end up spending the night in Charlotte,” Griffith said.

In what seems to be the minority, Joseph Cook and his family dealt with many delay notifications coming from Myrtle Beach but made it mostly on time.

“It wasn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be with the snow and everything so it was pretty good,” Cook said.

Airport officials said that overall, Friday was a bit smoother.

“It seems like the airlines were a little bit more conservative in their scheduling, which certainly helps us because when there’s not planes waiting at the gate, then we can get the incoming flights in there and get things moving easier,” said Crystal Nosal with the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority.

