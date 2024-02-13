Snow causes road closures, detours in Bucks County. Police urge caution

Tuesday's snow storm produced slippery road conditions and caused detours and road closures throughout Buck County, and warnings from police to slow down or stay home.

New Britain Township Police asked drivers to avoid unnecessary travel today as authorities are reporting plow crews in Central and Upper Bucks are being “inundated” with calls for help in areas with multiple disabled vehicles and accidents.

“Roads are becoming blocked by downed trees because of the weight of the snow,” New Britain police said.

The Doylestown Township Police Department issued a similar alert on Tuesday.

"The road conditions continue to deteriorate and all state and local roads are slick and snow covered. All indications are that the snow will continue to fall over the next several hours," read the alert. "Please stay home unless absolutely necessary. Our road crew and PennDot are working diligently to treat and clear the roads. Everyone be safe!"

Bucks County Administration spokesperson James O'Malley said that on the county level, he has received no reports of major accidents or snow-related emergencies.

Still, several municipalities in Bucks County have issued road closure alerts and snow emergencies.

Here are the latest details on road closures and detours in Bucks County.

Roads closed, detoured in Solebury Township

The snow has already impacted several roads in Solebury.

Short Road at Fleecydale Road is closed due to downed wires, and Creamery Road between Rt. 263 and Meetinghouse Road due to a downed tree.

Solebury Township Police Department said motorists should prepare for long delays on Route 202 between New Jersey and Buckingham Township, due to disabled vehicles.

A car drives past Doylestown Hospital during a snow storm Tuesday, February, 13, 2024.

Several inches of snow to fall on Bucks County on Tuesday

The National Weather Service expects 4-7 inches of snow to fall on Lower Bucks County, and up to 9 inches of snow in Upper Bucks County. By 10:30 a.m. the heavy snow seemed to slow, but roads remained slushy.

Cameron Wunderlin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that there may be a few lingering flurries, but the entire system should move out of Bucks County and the Delaware Valley by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Snow storm causes road closures, detours in Bucks County