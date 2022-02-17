Snow causes undrivable road conditions
On Feb. 17, semi trucks were stuck in the snow on US 61 North, south of Hannibal, Missouri.
The snow is higher than his body!
In midst of multi-car pileup on I-696 east of Novi west of Orchard Lake in Farmington Hills area. Highway closed. Cars in front, to the side and behind me hit. But I’m in a bubble and so far safe. Avoid area. Full credit to mhutchison on Twitter
Steve Yockey has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Variety has learned. Yockey is best known for creating the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco, which is produced by WBTV. He also serves as an executive producer and is co-showrunner on Season 2. The show recently wrapped on […]
Several students refused to complete the assignment.
Heavy rain followed by some snow
Raleigh police say they’ve found the owner of a white-nosed coati that was found near Enloe High School. Let’s back up. Here’s what we learned about the animal.
Toscano-Anderson may not be the favorite to win, but the third-year guard is looking to have fun in the Slam Dunk Contest.
COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives in Iowa. Recovery is complicated for those who survive. Health care workers remain in the thick of the fight.
What you need to know to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers men's college basketball game on Friday, 18, 2022.
Knowing when you'll quit the workforce is a crucial part of retirement planning, but few people give as much attention to where they're going to retire. Where you live can drastically affect the cost of your retirement and how far your savings will go. Here's a closer look at three ways your home can affect your retirement expenses.
LSU basketball plays Georgia on Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff meant to lighten up in Season 5, really she did. But between Dean’s death, Ben and Bailey’s looming fight for custody of Pru, Andy and Sullivan’s divorce, and Vic’s breakup and breakdown, it just wasn’t in the cards. So when the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff returns on Thursday, Feb. 24, “the […]
After beating COVID-19 and winning Olympic monobob silver, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor may race for the final time in the two-woman event.
Amid her infamous fraud trial, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes became the subject of several projects, including HBO's documentary "The Inventor" and Hulu's miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout." With Theranos's technology, Holmes promised to rapidly conduct hundreds of medical tests with small amounts of blood.
The Milwaukee music festival had COVID-related requirements in place for 2021, but it is not planning to have them again this year.
Voice coach Blake Shelton made fans swoons with his Valentine's Day post honoring his wife Gwen Stefani with a rare photo from their wedding day.
"The bigger concern right now, I think, is the still increasing number of deaths," Van Kerkhove said during a virtual panel discussion livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The countries claiming that their transmission has dropped from two to six weeks ago have likely seen a drop in testing rates, said WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan. The WHO earlier this week urged governments to improve vaccination rates and rapid testing as infections have risen from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, especially in east Europe.
County staff will continue to maintain the path after deciding to keep it open to the public.
Jacksonville restauranteur Mark Janasik is expanding his popular Southern Grounds & Co. to Jacksonville International Airport.
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on supervised release for possessing a bald eagle feather, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday in Shreveport for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release. This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.