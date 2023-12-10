Will it snow in Central Pennsylvania tomorrow?

(WHTM) — With winter right around the corner, any precipitation that falls can have the chance to turn into snow if the temperatures get cold enough.

The abc27 Weather Team predicts that some of the rain that falls from late Sunday evening into early Monday morning may turn to snow, but many places will only see a trace accumulation, which the weather team will be keeping an eye on.

Lows are expected to drop into the mid-30s as the rain starts to transition into snow in certain areas. Before that, however, the Midstate is expected to see nearly 2 inches of rain during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

When will it snow? abc27 Weather Team forecasts first flakes for Pennsylvania, El Nino effect

According to the abc27 weather team, the winter weather outlook for the area is expected to end up being milder in December and may also reduce our chances of a white Christmas once again. There will be cold spells throughout the winter, but overall, a warmer than average winter.

