Are snow chains required when going to Tahoe? Here are California’s winter rules

As the autumn leaves fall off the trees, the chill of winter hints at its imminent arrival.

If you’re planning a trip up to one of California’s winter wonderlands, here’s what you need to know about the state’s chain requirements for snow conditions:

Do I need chains on my tires for the snow in California?

During the winter, you can be required to have tire chains in some mountain areas, according to the California Department of Transportation website.

You are required to have chains when there are signs posted along the road, the website states.

The signs will also indicate the type of chain requirement.

There are three levels of chain requirements in California, according to Caltrans:

Requirement 1 : Requires you to carry chains with you, but you do not have to have chains installed if your vehicle is equipped with snow tires. If you’re towing a trailer, you are required to have chains on one axle.





Requirement 2 : Requires you to carry chains with you. If you have snow tires and four-wheel drive, you do not have to have them installed.





Requirement 3: Requires every vehicle to have chains.

“R-1 and R-2 are the most common conditions,” the Caltrans website states. “A highway will often be closed before an R-3 condition is imposed.”

Where are restrictions likely?

Caltrans District 3 spokesperson Jeremy Linder said all highways in the Sierra region that experience winter snow can have chain restrictions during storms.

“The areas that are most common are highway passes at the highest elevation,” Linder said.

These areas include Donner Summit along Interstate 80 and Echo Summit along Highway 50. Linder said they are the busiest areas in the Tahoe region that experience snowfall.

If you plan to head into the Sierra region during the winter, Linder said you should check the forecast and be prepared, including packing chains, other approved traction control devices and necessary supplies in the event of an emergency.

Off-highway roads that are not maintained by Caltrans fall under the jurisdiction of local cities and counties. Linder said some roads can be closed due to snow.

“Motorists should never seek an alternate route to avoid chain restrictions,” Linder said. “If exiting the highway during chain restrictions, leave your chains on, and remove them only when conditions improve.”

If chains were required on the highway, Linder said they will likely be needed on local streets as well.

How do I install snow chains on my tires?

If signs indicate that tire chains are required, the Caltrans website states you must stop and put on chains as soon as it is safe to do so.

You will typically have about a mile between the signs and the checkpoint to install them, the website states.

Caltrans does not sell or recommend specific tire chains.

“It is best to check your vehicle manufacturer’s specifications for use of tire chains/traction devices,” the website states.

To install tire chains, wait until you can pull off to the right side of the road and not block traffic.

For proper placement of chains on your vehicle, Caltrans has a Chain Installation Chart available.

“When removing chains, drive beyond the signs reading ‘End of Chain Control’ to a pull-off area where you can safely remove them,” the website states.

Can I be fined for not having snow chains?

You can be cited by the California Highway Patrol and fined if you do not have chains installed when they are required, the Caltrans website states.

If you fail to put on chains, the National Park Service website states you can face a fine of up to $5,000.

In areas where chains are required, the speed limit is 25 or 30 miles an hour, the Caltrans website states.

If you do not abide by the speed limit, you can also be cited for speeding regardless of the posted speed limit. Drivers should adjust their speed depending on surrounding driving factors, according to the California Driver Handbook.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.