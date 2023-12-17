Snow chance in Louisville, Southern Indiana on Monday. Here are the details

A cold front approaching Louisville may bring the first snow of the 2023-24 season sometime Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued an 18% chance of measurable snowfall throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana. Less than an inch of snow is possible for the region, particularly east of the city.

Quick, but intense bursts of snow are possible between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service. Bursts of snow, known as squalls, could accumulate up to a half-inch in a brief amount of time.

"There is an increasing potential of snow showers for areas east of I-65, so brief periods of slick roads and reduced visibilities could impact the Monday afternoon commute," the weather service posted on Facebook Sunday.

Rain could mix and eventually turn into snow on Monday, the weather service predicts. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are also in the afternoon forecast.

Louisville forecast

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-30s. Northwest winds of 5-0 mph

Monday: There is a slight chance of rain shows in the morning, then snow showers are likely in the afternoon, with little to no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of snow showers until midnight. Then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15-20 mph before midnight and 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-20s

