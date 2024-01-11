Snow chances fade, but freezing temperatures still ahead in latest Olympia forecast

Snow for the Olympia area is looking less likely, but residents still should brace for below-freezing temperatures in the days ahead, the most recent forecasts say.

The threat of widespread snow has been reduced significantly compared to Wednesday’s forecast, said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“The change in the forecast is even colder and maybe a little drier, so less potential for snow and maybe those cold temperatures lingering a bit longer,” Cook said.

The NWS previously expected an offshore storm system to move inland Friday and overrun cold air from the north, producing snow. Cook said that storm system has shifted further south toward Oregon.

“It’s pulled the threat of precipitation with it and it’s also pulling a little more cold air out of the Fraser gap in British Columbia,” Cook said. “So everything has shifted south.”

Cook said the Olympia area can expect highs in the 20s and lows in the teens this weekend. Single-digit lows may even be possible in some places, he added.

The forecast indicates there’s still a slight chance for snow through Saturday, but Sunday should be mostly sunny.

“We’ll probably be setting daily temperature records for both high temperatures and overnight low temperatures,” Cook said.

Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing by Tuesday but remain colder than normal throughout next week, Cook said. Overnight lows will still be freezing until late next week, he added.

While the chances for significant lowland snows are fading Western Washington is still going to get the cold air. Seattle forecast low of 14° Sunday morning would be the coldest temperature in Seattle since 2010. If it gets below 14° it will be the coldest since the 1990s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/M3sjW60bAs — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 11, 2024

Cook advised residents to limit outside activities. He said these temperatures will be very dangerous for people who don’t have access to adequate shelter.

“Look for updates to the forecast,” Cook said. “I would encourage people to use the forecast to make good decisions.”

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services issued a hazardous weather advisory Wednesday to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds from Thursday night to Tuesday morning, according to a county news release.

In a post on X, the NWS said rapidly dropping temperatures could cause roads to freeze quickly into Friday and produce slick roads. The NWS advises the public to drive slowly, avoid using cruise control and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Thurston County Public Works announced on X that it was actively addressing slick road concerns throughout the county Thursday morning.

“Our dedicated teams are deploying anti-icing solutions and sand to critical areas,” the post says. “Please drive with extra caution!”

The icy conditions prompted Yelm Community Schools to start classes two hours late Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Updates on road closures can be found on the county’s online travel impacts map. The Washington State Department of Transportation also shares updates about traffic on state roads on its online real-time map.