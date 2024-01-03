Snow chances increase in Panhandle, South Plains through early next week

Potential for snow on the Texas High Plains is expected to rise in the coming week with a probability for wintry mix in the northwest Panhandle near Dalhart on Thursday and Friday and increased chances for snow in Lubbock and the surrounding area early next week.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Amarillo and Lubbock, chances continue to increase as the week passes, with a portion of the Panhandle under a winter weather advisory and a likelihood of receiving snowfall between 5% to 80%, increasing in the northwest.

An electronic Texas Department of Transportation highway sign warns Lubbock area drivers of icy road conditions.

In Lubbock, an isolated rain or snow shower is possible Saturday "with better rain and snow chances on Monday," according to NWS Lubbock. Regardless, even if the precipitation surpasses the South Plains, the region should still expect high winds early next week as a strong storm system tracks the region.

In 2023, the first snow of the season fell on the region on Jan. 24. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport recorded 7.1 inches of accumulated snow — breaking the previous record of 2.9 inches in 1961, according to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock. This also translates into a record rainfall of 0.57 inches, which is another new record that beat out the previous in 1961 of 0.39 inches.

The Panhandle has already recorded snow this season with approximately 1.5 inches recorded in Amarillo and 2.5 inches in Dalhart and Texline.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Snow chances increase for Texas Panhandle, South Plains into next week