Snow chances return tonight; Powerful storm precedes an arctic blast this weekend
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes
The New York bank disclosed a series of one-time charges and expenses that will impact its fourth-quarter earnings report due out Friday.
Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 MAX 9 airplanes through Saturday, Jan. 13 as it waits for Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to provide instructions on inspections of the specific aircraft. The decision comes after a door plug blew off the fuselage of the MAX 9 Alaska Airlines plane on Jan. 5. The NTSB has since launched an investigation. Here's what we know.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.
Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday.
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.
Money managers got the green light Wednesday to launch 11 spot bitcoin ETFs roughly 24 hours after a fake social media post triggered chaos in the crypto world.
Haas was last in the constructor's standings in 2023 for the second time in the past three seasons.
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. This is a money-saving move, as usual, and follows the company gutting Twitch by 35 percent.
The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.
Oil prices slid into negative territory after a surprise inventory build in the US.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, an SEC spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's investigating the matter with its Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, adding that the "unauthorized content" was "not drafted or created by the SEC."
Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors and using AI tools to handle the tasks they used to do, Bloomberg reports.
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
It's cold outside! Snuggle up in these oversized sweaters, Ugg slippers and more.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.