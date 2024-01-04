There’s snow in the Charlotte area forecast this weekend. Will you see it?

Wintry weather from the southern Appalachians could dump snow, freezing rain and ice on the Charlotte region this weekend, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

Snow and ice accumulations are possible late Friday and early Saturday in areas bordering Mecklenburg, according to a hazardous weather outlook bulletin issued by the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, at 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Mecklenburg County was included in the alert, although only rain is expected in the metro area, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Charlotte has a 90% chance of rain late Friday and a 100% chance all day Saturday, the forecast showed.

Where snow could fall in NC

The Statesville area could see less than a half-inch of snow and .10 inches of ice early Saturday, according to the NWS.

No snow is expected anywhere else in the immediate Charlotte area, although the NWS predicts .10 inches of ice in Gaston and Lincoln counties and freezing rain in Cabarrus County early Saturday. No ice accumulations are forecast for Cabarrus.

Wintry mix expected Fri PM into Sat AM across the mountains & NC foothills/Piedmont

Freezing rain & ice will be the main concern w/ highest totals expected in the NC foothills

Light snow possible across the mountains

Winter storm watch for NC mountains

A winter storm watch is in effect late Friday through Saturday afternoon for the North Carolina mountains.

“Heavy mixed precipitation possible,” according to the watch issued for Taylorsville, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Marion and other Western N.C communities.

“Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to one quarter of an inch possible,” according to the NWS storm watch. “Isolated areas could see ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch.”

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” NWS forecasters wrote in the alert.

Charlotte forecast

After all sunshine on Thursday, Charlotte should see increasingly cloudy skies on Friday, according to the NWS forecast.

Sunday and Monday should remain sunny, before rain returns on Tuesday. “The rain could be heavy at times,” according to the forecast.

Wednesday should be sunny, NWS forecasters said.

Highs are expected to drop from 51 on Thursday to 46 on Friday and 42 on Saturday, before climbing to 54 on Sunday.

Temperatures are then predicted to bounce around again, according to the NWS, from 51 on Monday to 62 on Tuesday and 52 on Wednesday.