Snow at Christmas is common for Bluefield -- but not this year

Dec. 23—BLUEFIELD — Area residents may recall that Bluefield had a white Christmas in 2022. It was also bitterly cold outside that Christmas.

But West Virginia's Christmas City won't have a white Christmas this year, as the daytime high for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the 50s. Historically, however, snow has been reported on Christmas Day in Bluefield on a somewhat regular basis.

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having an inch of snow or more on the ground on Christmas Day. It doesn't have to be new snow, as was the case in 2022.

In 2022, the bulk of the snow fell on December 23. Because it was so cold last Christmas — with temperatures in the single digits and even falling below 0 — the snow that fell on Dec. 23 never melted. A trace of new snow also was reported on Christmas Eve that year, according to William Perry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

The year 2020 is remembered by most as the year of the pandemic, but Perry said Bluefield also had more than five inches of snow on the ground that year on Christmas Day.

Bluefield also reported an inch of snow on Christmas Day in 2017.

In 2010, 2.7 inches of new snow fell in Bluefield on Christmas Day, and 8 inches of snow was already on the ground, according to Perry.

In 2009 — the year of the so-called snowmageddon — Bluefield had 9 inches of snow already on the ground on Christmas Day and a trace of new snowfall also was reported.

The year 2009 was an outlier year with the first big snowfall of the season arriving the week of Christmas. And then it snowed every day in Bluefield — literally — until the second week of March. Hence the term snowmageddon, a phrase that was used by former President Barack Obama in his description of the unusual amount of snowfall the nation experienced that year.

That snowy winter ended with Bluefield recording 80 inches of snowfall for the season — a modern day record.

Perry said the biggest snowfall in Bluefield on Christmas Day occurred in 1914 when a foot of snow fell on Dec. 25.

In 1969, 6 inches of snow was reported in Bluefield on Christmas Day. The third highest total was the 5 inches of snow in 2020.

Unless there is a dramatic change in the forecast over the next 24 hours or so, there won't be any snow in Bluefield this year for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

"Right now we've got a 50 percent chance of rain on Christmas Day with a high near 49," Perry said. "And Christmas Eve night when Santa delivers the presents there shouldn't be an issue because it is still dry."

Preliminary models suggest a cool down by late next week. By the end of the year — or New Year's Eve weekend — things could begin to cool down or feel more seasonal, according to Perry.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens