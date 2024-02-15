Will it Snow in Cincinnati on Friday? See what to expect and when

Snow passed Greater Cincinnati on Valentine's Day, but the chance for winter precipitation may return this weekend.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, light snow accumulations may occur Friday afternoon into Friday night in Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

The precipitation type looks to be mainly snow with a mix of rain and snow south of the Ohio River, with accumulation amounts of an inch or less. The highest totals of around an inch are expected across eastern Indiana into Southwest Ohio.

Snow was in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday but missed the region. If it does snow Friday, impacts on the morning commute will likely be limited due to ground and air temperatures. High temperatures will range from the lower 30s northwest to the lower 40s southeast.

Some lingering snow showers may continue to move through the region Saturday. Saturday also looks to be one of the coldest days of the weekend, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures will rise to the low 40s on Sunday.

[2:41 PM] A quick moving system moves through Thursday with limited moisture, but some areas in central Ohio may see a passing shower. A second system moves through Friday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0AeCsuK4CF — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Mostly cloudy at night, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday: Snow, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 42. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Snow likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 23. North wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday (President's Day): Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Snow possible this weekend in Greater Cincinnati. Check forecast here