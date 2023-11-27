When will it snow in Cincinnati? What to know about the 2023-24 winter forecast

With chillier temps, many in Greater Cincinnati might be wondering about snow.

With chillier temperatures moving into Greater Cincinnati early this week, a certain four-letter word is on everyone's mind: snow.

It might come as no surprise that snowfall in the Buckeye State has been sporadic over the years. Last year, it first started falling around mid-November (Nov. 12, to be exact, according to WeatherWorks). However, records show that Cincinnati has seen snowfall as early as mid-October and as late as the beginning of May.

And, of course, 30 years ago Cincinnati experienced a chilling White Halloween, when 6.2 inches of snow fell over the course of Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

So what's on the forecast for this winter? It's hard to say for sure, but here is when Cincinnati's first snowfall could arrive in 2023-24.

When will it snow in Cincinnati?

The Farmers' Almanac forecast for the Ohio Valley indicates that Cincinnati could see light snowfall starting around Dec. 4. Colder temperatures and heavier snowfall might kick in near the end of December, around Dec. 20.

However, the National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain and a high near 53 for Dec. 4.

How the El Niño jet stream, or storm pattern, moves across the U.S. Ohio is expected to be drier and warmer than average this winter.

How will El Niño affect the 2023-24 winter season?

El Niño, which means "little boy" in Spanish, is a weather pattern stemming from the warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator every two to seven years. Colder flows coming from the depths replace the ocean's warm surface waters, which changes global weather patterns between October and March.

In short: El Niño means abnormal weather everywhere. Kristen Cassady, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Wilmington, calls it a general "flipped pattern" in which the South is cooler than average and the North is warmer.

Those in Greater Cincinnati can expect less precipitation and higher temperatures this winter, as meteorologists predict a drier, warm winter across the entire Ohio Valley region.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When will it snow in Cincinnati? What to know about 2023-24 winter