Will it snow in Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend? Check forecast here

Windy conditions will continue this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

A hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory is still in effect from 11 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The wind advisory is in place for the Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana regions, which include Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

Southern winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected, according to the National Weather Service's report. Wind chills are expected to be less than five degrees below zero Sunday through Wednesday, with highs also remaining below freezing and lows falling into the teens and single digits.

The winds could blow around unsecured objects, resulting in downed tree limbs and a few power outages. The weather service advises people to secure outdoor objects and use caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

As for precipitation, a low-pressure system tracking from the Middle Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes will bring widespread rain to Greater Cincinnati on Friday, with the northernmost counties likely to see a snow mix.

Some additional chances for snow may occur on Tuesday and later in the week, but confidence in accumulation amounts remains very low.

[4:42 AM Friday] Today is a day to stay weather-aware. Strong wind gusts are expected today and tonight. Winds of 45-55 MPH (isolated stronger) may take down trees and lead to power outages.



After the wind, much colder temperatures are expected through the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/ALTgmdbGY7 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 12, 2024

Detailed forecast

Friday: Showers are expected mainly after 11 a.m. with a high near 51 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind of 11 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half- and three-quarters of an inch is possible.

In the evening, rain showers are likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. It will be cloudy with a low of around 24 degrees and breezy with a southwest wind of around 23 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 456 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. It will be breezy, with a 20 to 24 mph southwest wind and gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values are as low as zero. There will also be west wind around 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 19. There will be west wind around 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

There is a chance of snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): The morning will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 and a low around 8 degrees. There's also a chance of snow in the day and night. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: The morning will be partly sunny, with a high near 15 degrees. There is a chance of snow before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: 'Bomb cyclone' to bring gusts, cold temps for MLK Day weekend