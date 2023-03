Storyful

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said its crews were checking on residents of the San Bernardino Mountains on Tuesday, March 7, after a historic winter storm dropped several feet of snow in parts of California.Footage released by the OCFA on Tuesday shows firefighters checking in on a local resident after shoveling snow from her front yard.Parts of the San Bernardino Mountains received more than 8 feet of snow during a historic winter storm at the end of February, according to the National Weather Service. Many residents were stranded for days as crews struggled to clear the snow from roads and driveways, the LA Times reported. Credit: OCFA via Storyful