Snow closes Rockford, Freeport area schools, courthouses for second time this week

The Rockford area is under a winter storm warning for the second time this week with the National Weather Service warning area residents to be especially carefully going out and about or traveling the next two days.

Here's what you need to know about the storm.

What's closed?

School closures started trickling in Thursday afternoon and evening with most making their announcements the night before instead of waiting until Friday morning. Rockford Public Schools are closed. Belvidere schools are closed. Freeport schools are closed. Harlem schools are closed along with most other public and private schools across the Rockford area.

Winnebago County government offices, the Winnebago County Courthouse and Boone County Courthouse will be closed Friday. All Rockford Park District facilities are closed. The Belvidere Park District is closed. Several area businesses are announcing closures or limited hours on Friday.

More: First snow storm of 2024 arrives closing schools, offices across Rockford area

What's the forecast?

The National Weather Service is calling for significant snowfall — six to 12 inches — and blowing snow on Friday followed by more snow and an excessive cold risk starting on Saturday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through noon Saturday. Dangerous travel conditions are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," especially late Friday and early Saturday.

The rate of snowfall could exceed one inch per hour at times on Friday, the weather service advised.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Snow closes Rockford schools, courthouses for second time this week