Snow closes schools across Kitsap, some road closures reported

A surprise February snowfall cancelled school around Kitsap County Thursday and closed a handful of roads from the sound end and north end of the county.

Reports from around the county ranged from just covering the ground in Bremerton to about an inch in parts of Seabeck, two inches in the Tracyton area, several inches in Poulsbo and around four inches in South Kitsap's McCormick Woods neighborhood.

Snow covers a field at Bremerton’s Evergreen Rotary Park Thursday morning.

The snow was due to strong winds coming from the east that dammed up against the Olympic mountains and caused some pooling of cooler air to sit over the Hood Canal and Kitsap Peninsula, National Weather Service Seattle Office's meteorologist Anna Lindeman told Kitsap Sun, which helped produce conditions that are more favorable for snow.

As the temperature will return to above freezing this afternoon, people will see a transition of a mix of snow and rain or showers later Thursday, Lindeman said.

"We're not going to see any significant additional accumulation throughout the day. Anything that does fall will be lighter," Lindeman said.

The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

School, road closures around county

School was called off for the Bremerton, Central Kitsap, North Mason, North Kitsap and South Kitsap school districts. Bainbridge Island School District announced a two-hour delay.

Road closures were reported as far south as Olalla, where Olalla Valley Road and SE Burley were closed due to trees down, according to Kitsap County. In North Kitsap Port Gamble Road closed due to trees falling on wires and Beachwood Avenue in Indianola was closed due to snow and ice. As of about 7:30 a.m. Puget Sound Energy's outage map reported the power was out in locations around Kitsap County, including widespread outages around Keyport, Kingston, and the Bethel and Olalla areas in South Kitsap, and other scattered from Bremerton to Seabeck and other neighborhoods along Hood Canal.

The Kitsap County Courthouse in Port Orchard and other county offices are opening on a two-hour delay Thursday, as well as the Kitsap Public Health District offices. The Hansville and Silverdale recycling and garbage facilities are also opening two hours late, though the Olympic View Transfer Station is on regular schedule, the county announced.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Overnight snow storm leaves several inches across Kitsap County