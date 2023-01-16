Snow closes all Shetland schools and nurseries

All Shetland school are closed

Snow has forced the closure of all Shetland's schools and nurseries.

The council took the decision after overnight snow fell across most of the islands.

Mainland Scotland was also affected, with more than 30 Highland schools either closed or partially shut due to the bad weather.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Scotland until Wednesday but the major disruption experience in December is not expected.

BBC forecaster Billy Payne said snow had fallen in parts of Scotland, even on low ground - with 18cm (7in) recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.

Further frost and ice risks are expected over the next few nights and daytime temperatures should stay low, he said.

Snow fell in Shetland overnight

There have also been a number of weather-related problems in the south of the country.

In Dumfries and Galloway, Gatehouse Primary has been shut due to a heating failure and there have been issues in the neighbouring Scottish Borders.

Motorists were asked to drive safely as snowy conditions affected the A7 at various locations and was also causing problems on the A68 at Soutra.

An overturned vehicle was reported at Carter Bar and there were also delays around the B6357 at Hundalee and the B6358 Jedburgh because of an accident.

