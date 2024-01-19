Snow coating Shenandoah Valley roads Friday morning

Snowfall on January 16, 2024, on I-64.

STAUNTON — Snow is falling early Friday morning throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. It is coating roadways and creating slick driving conditions, including interstates and primary roads, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation. Road conditions led to Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County schools closing on Friday.

Those who must drive should use extreme caution, said VDOT. The Virginia Department of Transportation has mobilized snow-removal crews in the 11-county Staunton District.

VDOT road-clearing priorities:

The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are the first priority.

Primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.

Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

Roads with snow conditions are marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

VDOT Staunton District road conditions as of 4 a.m. Friday:

Interstates 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany County. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstates 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

Interstates 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

Drive with caution. The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

