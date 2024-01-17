Snow coats region, closing schools

Jan. 16—Snow that fell overnight has closed schools across the region and left slippery road conditions.

Schools from Old Lyme and New London to Norwich and Stonington announced closures due to the inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday evening. The snow is expected to mix with freezing rain and sleet after 10 a.m. A total of between 1 and 3 inches of snow is forecast for the region.

The state Department of Transportation is asking commuters to use caution on the roads.

Tuesday's inclement weather is expected to be followed by temperatures that dip into the teens tonight. The National Weather Service has forecast a high temperature of 29 degrees on Wednesday and the possibility of more snow on Friday.