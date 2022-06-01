Snow in Colorado

Reuters Videos

STORY: Two years of lockdowns have left people keen to get out and travel. That’s the conclusion if you look at how many tourists recently visited vacation hotspot Spain.Almost ten times as many travellers visited the country in April compared to the same month last year.That’s according to official data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute on Wednesday (June 1).Spain’s tourism sector has long been a key source of revenue, and made up 12% of the economy before the health crisis began.But that came to a stop when international travel was disrupted two years ago.In April, 6.1 million tourists visited Spain - up from 629,000 a year earlier.Those travellers spent $7.4 billion - just under the total seen before the health crisis. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said the government had a positive outlook for the year.She said the conflict in Ukraine had not hurt the tourism recovery, and expressed hope that spending will reach pre-health crisis levels by the end of this year.