Snow in Colorado
The snow started falling on May 31 in Evergreen, Colorado, and by the next morning residents woke up to 6 inches of snow.
Rain and snow blanketed much of Colorado's high country and foothills on May 31.
Shop 15 of the best Father’s Day 22 gifts for dads who grill from Amazon, Walmart and more
Rain and snow fell across southern Colorado overnight, but areas that saw snow below 9,000 feet have barely seen any accumulation. We'll keep seeing rain fall along the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor through the morning. As the day goes on, the rain will move southeast and dry up into the early afternoon.
There’s always been a taste for antique furnishings. “Mad Men” stoked a hot market in midcentury modern furniture. It's all led to crowds of designers and regular people at auctions, antique shops and estate sales.
Our fictions are filled with stories of intrepid explorers braving the high seas in search of adventure. From Moby Dick to Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (streaming now on Peacock), we have long been enamored with the poetic beauty and potential violence of the oceans. So vast are the seas, and so dangerous their waters, we spent roughly the first three quarters of our species' existence bound to the land, and only made our first oceanic crossings roughly 50,000 years ago, give or take. Anthro
Central and northeastern Colorado are getting a welcome rain and snow. Warmer and drier weather come later this week.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that the Ukraine war is diverting attention away from climate change, while at the same time showcasing the world's “suicidal” dependence on fossil fuels. Speaking ahead of an environmental conference in Stockholm, Guterres said the scale of the conflict has “inevitably” shifted the focus from other issues, including efforts to halt the global temperature rise. “The sense of urgency in the debate on climate has of course suffered with the war in Ukraine,” Guterres told reporters at the Swedish prime minister's official residence.
Learn everything you need to know about being in a relationship with a Pisces man, including details about his personality traits.
(Bloomberg) -- A large majority of Swedes believe their country will end up as a member of NATO despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections, according to a fresh opinion poll.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine
Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss Gatorade’s decision to not renew its NHL partnership and what it means for college NIL advertising.
The ruling BJP has resurrected its promise of a single personal law for all citizens, but it will not be easy.
The June 7 recall referendum on San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin holds significance far beyond one city.
STORY: Two years of lockdowns have left people keen to get out and travel. That’s the conclusion if you look at how many tourists recently visited vacation hotspot Spain.Almost ten times as many travellers visited the country in April compared to the same month last year.That’s according to official data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute on Wednesday (June 1).Spain’s tourism sector has long been a key source of revenue, and made up 12% of the economy before the health crisis began.But that came to a stop when international travel was disrupted two years ago.In April, 6.1 million tourists visited Spain - up from 629,000 a year earlier.Those travellers spent $7.4 billion - just under the total seen before the health crisis. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said the government had a positive outlook for the year.She said the conflict in Ukraine had not hurt the tourism recovery, and expressed hope that spending will reach pre-health crisis levels by the end of this year.
This story is pretty badass…
There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.
Bill Belichick wasn't willing to lose another coach to the Raiders following the departure Josh McDaniels and three offensive assistants.
Crude oil markets have rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as American traders came back to work from the holiday weekend.
The automaker clearly feels very highly about the three-row's capability.
Despite her royal status, Princess Catharina-Amalia will live with fellow students