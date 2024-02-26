Snow was coming down heavy in Boise. When will it stop, and how much will fall?

A heavy band of snowfall passed through the Boise area Monday afternoon, reminding Idahoans that winter isn’t over despite a warm weekend.

Snow accumulation may occur on some grassy areas, National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Cantin told the Idaho Statesman, but there won’t be any snow buildup on roadways or cars. Forecasts from the Weather Service expect less than half an inch of snow to accumulate.

Cantin said he expects the snow to move out of Boise by about 2:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be moving south and east, so areas towards Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry and then down towards Twin Falls,” Cantin said.

A cold front from Oregon began moving into the Treasure Valley on Sunday night, pushing out a warm air mass that saw temperatures in Boise peak at 63 degrees Sunday.

But the ensuing cold front resulted in warm air over Boise rising and being pushed eastward, with precipitation and cold air taking its place over the City of Trees. Temperatures are expected to drop to 27 degrees in the early hours of Tuesday morning as the cold front continues to move through.

Meteorologists were expecting more than the heavy snow coming down Monday afternoon.

“We kind of expected it to potentially come down heavier; we were talking about the potential for almost like snow squall-type weather,” Cantin said. “It didn’t quite materialize, but it’s definitely coming down.”