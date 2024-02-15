Is snow coming to Lexington? Here is the winter weather forecast for Central Kentucky

For the second time this week, Lexington has a chance to get measurable snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather is likely for the region beginning Friday afternoon into the evening. The NWS said a low pressure system will move across the area, which will feature rain that could transition to snow later in the afternoon or evening.

Minor snow accumulation is possible from the storm. Lexington has a 74% chance of getting measurable snow (0.1 inches or more), according to the NWS.

Chances for snow are higher to the northeast and lower to the southwest of Lexington, according to the NWS.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey is calling for 1-3 inches of snow for Lexington and northeastern Kentucky in his forecast. Bailey added that wind chills temperatures Saturday morning could be in the low and middle teens.

Wintry weather is likely late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Minor snow accumulations possible over southern IN and the northern half of Kentucky. #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/7U29fpCTz7 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 15, 2024

Factors that could limit snow accumulation are the warm air and ground temperatures. The NWS said heavy precipitation rates will be required to cool off the ground temperature.

Temperatures could reach the lower 60s Thursday, according to the NWS. The high temperature on Friday is expected to reach the mid 50s before falling to the mid 30s Saturday.

Breezy and mild today with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Rain and snow expected tomorrow with some minor accumulations. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/Z5LlQIpwIO — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 15, 2024