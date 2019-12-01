Snow Is Coming: You Might Want to Rethink Your Post-Thanksgiving Travel Plans

Big winter storms headed to the northeastern region of the U.S. threaten to wreak havoc on millions returning from Thanksgiving travels during the busiest travel weekend of the year.

The storm, which carried blizzards into the upper Midwest, will bring six to 12 inches of snow between the Dakotas and northern Michigan Sunday and bring “havoc for Thanksgiving holiday travelers,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said, Fox News reported.

The latest snow and ice accumulation forecasts for the upcoming storm across the Eastern US. pic.twitter.com/efYxTJANZB — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) December 1, 2019

“We do have this massive storm spreading from parts of the Dakotas; we saw over a foot of snow in South Dakota yesterday,” Fox News Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth said Sunday on “Fox & Friends.” Reichmuth explained the storm will move east Sunday, bringing rain and wind to eastern coastal areas and heavy snow to inland areas.

“All of this pulls off toward the east today,” Reichmuth told “Fox & Friends.” “We’ll start to see the rain move in across places like Philadelphia, in toward New York and Boston — starting off maybe as a little snow, crossing over into rain and eventually back to a little bit of snow.”

