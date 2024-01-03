Snow is coming to Worcester. How much? That's the big question

The jury remains out on how much snow could be coming to Central Massachusetts this weekend, but forecasters agree that the area should at least see plowable snow.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service posted a map that indicated the city of Worcester could get half a foot of snow from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday suggested that Worcester could get half a foot of snow this weekend, but confidence in that estimate remains low, a meteorologist said.

However, Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said forecasters confidence in that much snow for the Worcester area is “pretty low at this point.”

“In the Worcester area, I would say there’s a high confidence in, at least, a plowable snow," Megnia said. “And I guess you could categorize plowable snow, at least, 3 or 4 inches. I think the confidence is probably moderate in, at least, that outcome. The potential exists for higher but, at this far out, there’s a lot of uncertainties.”

Although it’s not etched in stone, Megnia said the National Weather Service is highly confident that Worcester will at least get “plowable snow."

“The greatest area of uncertainty is closer to the coast, like Southeast Mass. and Rhode Island,” Megnia said. “We’re a little bit more confident, in least, a minor impact event happening for Worcester. We just don’t know whether the impact will get into the moderate or, maybe, even a major category at this point. We’re expecting, at least, a minor impact for the Worcester area...If I was going to message it, I would message it as a moderate confidence in the belief that a minor snowfall could potentially hit Worcester.”

Accuweather has a similar forecast of 4 to 8 inches of snow in Worcester, with a slight chance for 8 to 12 inches – but also a chance of less than 4 inches.

Forecasters agree that the snow is likely to arrive Saturday night or very early Sunday morning, and to continue until at least early Sunday afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 28 mph, and the overnight low will be about 27 degrees.

“We’ll have more confidence in the forecast when we get to the end of the week,” Megina said. “At this point, the tracking can change so drastically that it could be the difference between rain and snow.

