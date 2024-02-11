Snow could be headed to Louisville, Southern Indiana. Here's how much is in the forecast

Louisville may get more snow Monday night, though residents should expect nothing more than a light shower.

There is a 13% chance Louisville receives at least once inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The odds for at least a dusting are about 50-50.

"Light rain Monday evening will mix with and change to light snow overnight in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky," the National Weather Service of Louisville said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Snow could fall sometime between midnight and 6 a.m., meaning there could be some slick spots during the Tuesday morning commute, the weather service said. Communities north of Interstate 64 are the most likely to receive snow.

How much snow could cities near Louisville get?

According to the National Weather Service's Louisville office, residents of Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana could see some minor snow accumulations when they look out their window Tuesday morning.

Chance of at least 1 inch of snow

Lexington: 16%

Frankfort: 16%

Madison, Indiana: 35%

Salem, Indiana: 26%

Jasper, Indiana: 47%

Chance of at least a dusting of snow

Lexington: 47%

Frankfort: 47%

Richmond: 41%

Elizabethtown: 22%

Campbellsville: 4%

Hartford: 4%

Madison, Indiana: 63%

Salem, Indiana: 57%

Jasper, Indiana: 44%

Tell City, Indiana: 22%

Weather forecast for Louisville

Sunny skies are expected to return once rain and snow showers come through Monday. Here's a look at the week ahead:

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees and a northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: There is an 80% chance of rain showers during the day, with a chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The high will be near 49 degrees, with a northeast wind between 9 and 14 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain could fall.

Monday night: Rain showers are likely before 1 a.m., and there could be more rain until after 4 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Little or no snow is expected. Chance of rain is 80%. The low will be around 31 degrees, with a northeast wind of around 14 mph.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 48 degrees and a west wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of rain showers before 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Thursday night: There is a 20% chance of rain showers before 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Friday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Friday night: There is a 30% chance of rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Saturday: There is a 20% chance of rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Snow could come to Louisville, Southern Indiana