Snow could be a nuisance for New Year's Eve travellers in southern Ontario

December has been awfully dreary, but, at times, rather warm in southern Ontario. The year will end on a cloudy and snowy note in the region, as a burst of snow moves in –– potentially delaying or spoiling some party plans to ring in 2024.

While nothing excessive is expected, in terms of accumulations, it's the timing of the snow that could cause headaches for travellers in the region –– as the evening begins and the year comes to a close.

A weak Alberta clipper will likely track south of the Great Lakes, developing periods of light snow flurries late Sunday.

The best chance for snow begins Sunday afternoon in the southwest, including Windsor and Sarnia, and areas around the Golden Horseshoe and the Niagara region, as well.

There’s a risk of some freezing drizzle on the escarpment Sunday afternoon, however, before periods of light snowfall push in.

The snow itself should prove more conversational than disruptive, adding a touch of natural festivity to the air as folks head out to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Toronto, with most of the moisture farther south, it’s unlikely you accumulate more than a centimetre of snowfall. After the midnight festivities, the light snow will taper from west to east.

Accumulations are a little tricky because much of this snow will melt on contact with the warm ground. Most of southern Ontario is on track to see a mere dusting on lawns and gardens. But use caution while travelling late Sunday night, as slick spots are likely to develop beneath any steadier snowfall.

Folks hoping to see the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Niagara Falls may encounter the most snow from this system, but totals should remain under 5 cm.

If you’ve noted just how mild it’s been this December, you’re correct. Of the past 30 days recorded, 23 of them have been above normal, six of them near normal, and Dec. 6 was the only day to dip slightly below seasonal.

This is highly significant in terms of historical context. It will be the second-warmest December on record for Toronto, averaging a mean temperature of nearly four degrees. The all-time warmest December was 2015, with a mean temperature of five degrees.

An average mean temperature is hovering near freezing for the 1991-2020 climate record.

As temperatures attempt to settle into a more seasonal range, the extended forecast features some bright spots if you’re sick of the persistent gloom that’s smothered southern Ontario through much of December. This has been Toronto’s cloudiest month since January, with about three full weeks of overcast or mostly cloudy skies hanging over the city.

Cooler and sunnier conditions are on the horizon. A ridge moving over the Great Lakes on New Year’s Day will clear out the clouds and send temperatures rising a few degrees above seasonal for mid-week.

Tuesday will be the sunniest day Toronto has seen in what feels like weeks, with seven hours of sunlight expected.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across Ontario.

