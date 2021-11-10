Snow crab in Japan sold for whopping $44,000
A snow crab was sold for 5 million yen (around $44,000) at the Kanazawa seaport in Japan during the season’s first auction.
The auction: On Nov. 6, the large male snow crab that was sold for millions of yen passed every criterion of Ishikawa Prefecture's fisheries cooperative, reported NHK World-Japan.
Out of the 58 tons of catch on Saturday, the crab was the only one that passed certain requirements, such as weighing 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and having a shell width of 14.5 centimeters (5.7 inches).
According to The Japan News, it is also the first snow crab certified under the “Kagayaki” brand, which is noted for its high quality.
The prefecture’s fisheries cooperative chooses snow crabs with the best shape and size to auction them under a new brand name every year.
According to NHK World-Japan, the auction winner was a chef who works for a company that runs hot spring inns. The price was reportedly a reflection of his gratitude toward the fishermen who continue to persevere amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The male snow crab is reportedly the second one of its kind to be sold at about $44,000. The first one was auctioned in Tottori Prefecture in 2019.
Featured Image via Asia Amplified!
