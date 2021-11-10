Snow crab in Japan sold for whopping $44,000

Michelle De Pacina
·1 min read

A snow crab was sold for 5 million yen (around $44,000) at the Kanazawa seaport in Japan during the season’s first auction.

The auction: On Nov. 6, the large male snow crab that was sold for millions of yen passed every criterion of Ishikawa Prefecture's fisheries cooperative, reported NHK World-Japan.

  • Out of the 58 tons of catch on Saturday, the crab was the only one that passed certain requirements, such as weighing 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and having a shell width of 14.5 centimeters (5.7 inches).

  • According to The Japan News, it is also the first snow crab certified under the “Kagayaki” brand, which is noted for its high quality.

  • The prefecture’s fisheries cooperative chooses snow crabs with the best shape and size to auction them under a new brand name every year.

  • According to NHK World-Japan, the auction winner was a chef who works for a company that runs hot spring inns. The price was reportedly a reflection of his gratitude toward the fishermen who continue to persevere amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


The male snow crab is reportedly the second one of its kind to be sold at about $44,000. The first one was auctioned in Tottori Prefecture in 2019.

Featured Image via Asia Amplified!

