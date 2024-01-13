Snow Creek in Weston officially opens for season this weekend

WESTON, Mo. — For those brave enough to go out in the the arctic temperatures this weekend and hit some slopes, you’re in luck.

Snow Creek in Weston announced Friday night opening day will take place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will also have extended hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Opening had been delayed due to Snow Creek needing a few more stretches of cold temps in order to build the base needed to open. The artic temperatures and real snow have helped Snow Creek make more artificial snow as well.

Snow Creek said tubing is not yet open but says to stay tuned. Those that purchased tubing tickets for the weekend, Snow Creek is proactively connecting with guests to get a refund.

Regular business hours will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Snow Creek stresses that guests prepare before they arrive. Park officials said downloading the EpicMix app will ensure guests get important alerts, including about terrain and lift access.

