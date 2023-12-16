Snow day: Tallahassee resident Franz Dorn remembers fantastic 'blizzard of '77'

Editor's note: Floridians know not to expect a white Christmas, but Tallahassee has certainly experienced a few dustings and more over the years. Tallahassee resident Franz Dorn remembers the unusual "blizzard of '77." As we prepare to celebrate the history of Tallahassee during the Bicentennial in 2024, we are looking back at memorable events Do you have stories or photos to share? Email news@tallahassee.com.

The front page from the Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 1977, shows the snow fall from that morning.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1977, at approximately 6:30 a.m., I awoke to a day of much surprise.

At first, everything was normal, but the weather report confirmed my belief that an Arctic front was passing through Tallahassee with light rain in front of it with temperatures in the low 40s. However, there was supposed to be no chance of snow.

About 7 a.m., I went outside to observe the sky. I saw dark, black clouds forming in the NW horizon in the back of the frontal clouds. A few minutes later, the black clouds started to take on a purple hue. The emerging sunrise at about 7:15 a.m. started interacting with the clouds becoming an even more menacing sight.

Then, I noticed in the NW horizon above my home, on Hi Lo Way, what appeared to be a completely opaque white, smoke cloud. The cloud hovered over the Florida Highway Patrol tower, obscured it and as it approached, it began to encircle me. I didn’t smell smoke, but I thought that at any moment, I was going the see fire!

Suddenly, everything went silent, and I realized I was really in a snowstorm. Even though I had been up north and had seen snow, I had never seen a complete whiteout like this.

Snow began falling like bricks. I saw huge clusters of giant, wet snowflakes. Soon, the wind picked up a bit and really drove the snow. My lawn was completely covered with at least an inch of snow in a matter of minutes.

A large open field across the street was also completely blanketed in white. The snowfall lasted about 20 minutes, then abruptly stopped. The snow completely melted in about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, I was frantic to preserve what I saw. There were no cell phones or disposable cameras back then. All family members left the house before the snow started. Likewise, the neighborhood was absolutely quiet. There were no cars on the street or any neighbors outside to enjoy the snow. I was a lone witness without pictures.

The third edition of the Tallahassee Democrat with an article on the snow from Feb. 16, 1977.

At work, I questioned my co-workers and they said they saw no snow. By noon, I had brought up the subject with several people across town who all said they hadn’t seen anything. People treated me like I had seen a UFO. When I left work that day, everything seemed like a bad "Twilight Zone" episode.

I turned to the Tallahassee Democrat for enlightenment. In 1977, the Democrat was in its last year of being an afternoon newspaper with an early afternoon cutoff.

While we loved getting our news on the same day, the newspaper, because of the compressed timetable for reporting, assembling, and printing news, was vulnerable to confusing fast-moving news stories.

The fountain on Landis Green on Florida State University’s campus as a mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow hits Tallahassee on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

On this day, apparently there were three different editions with different front pages in circulation. Its caption was “SNOW?” I only thought that there was one edition, which was the one I read and it turned out to be the second version. It was agnostic as to whether prior news reports were accurate. Not knowing of the other two reports, I concluded that what I saw was an extremely isolated event.

Over the years, the snow event was not reported on any major publications that noted snow events in Florida.

Last year, I learned from internet research, of the first report of snowfall in a New York Times UPI blurb which provided:

TALLAHASSEE; Fla., Feb. 16 (UPI) – Up to an inch of snow fell in sections of Tallahasseeand Leon County over a 20 minute period today. Toni Rush, a National Weather Servicemeteorologist, said that the snow extended in a band 15 miles wide north into portionsof South Georgia.

Then, I found the first and third editions in the Tallahassee Democrat archives, 45 years after the fact. Both editions confirmed snow covered approximately half of Tallahassee and belatedly proved everything I had seen. Some tourists from northern states confirmed the Tallahassee event had the most severe whiteout conditions and the largest snowflakes they had ever seen.

To conclude, on Feb. 16, 1977, some people in Tallahassee, like me, saw the hardest snowfall rate and largest snowflakes ever to fall in Tallahassee. There is substantial evidence that this event should be recognized in the official snow event lists.

If anybody out there has any photos, press articles, or recollection of this event, please share with me.

Tallahassee resident Franz Dorn remembers a snowfall from Feb. 16, 1977.

Franz Dorn is a retired Tallahassee trial lawyer, a member of the Florida Bar since 1980, and was a history major a Florida State University. Contact him at dornfranz41@gmail.com.

