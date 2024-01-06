Will it snow in Delaware on Saturday? Here's what forecasts say

Will it snow in Delaware on Saturday?

Forecasts have been bouncing back and forth all week, going from Delaware expecting 1-3 inches of snow to none.

So, will Delaware get snow from the coastal storm expected to bring precipitation to the Northeast?

According to AccuWeather.com, little to no accumulation of snow is expected for the Wilmington area.

Here are the AccuWeather snowfall amount probabilities for Saturday, Jan. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Greater than 2 inches: 5%

A coating to 2 inches: 7%

Little to no accumulation: 81%

No accumulation: 7%

Sunday's snow forecast is expected to be similar, with snow possible from noon to 1 p.m., but not much if so. Here are the snowfall amount probabilities from AccuWeather:

Greater than 2 inches: 1%

A coating to 2 inches: 6%

Little to no accumulation: 91%

No accumulation: 2%

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, "As a major storm brings heavy snow to New England, upstate New York and northern and western Pennsylvania from Saturday to early Sunday, conditions across the Philadelphia area will range from rainy and wet to the southeast of the city to wintry and slippery to the north and west."

Although this storm is expected to be the largest one of the winter so far for the Northeast, Delaware seems to be missing out.

National Weather Service forecast for Delaware

Good Saturday morning. It is a cold start to the day, however a storm arriving by later today will bring accumulating snow to parts of the region and plenty of rain to other areas. Here is the latest... https://t.co/JiD09ByGTv #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/gYNc0qTX4v — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 6, 2024

The National Weather Service has a slightly different forecast for Wilmington on Saturday.

According to the weather service, snow is likely before 1 p.m., with rainfall and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The high for Saturday is 41 degrees.

Here's our latest forecast snowfall, not much different from before. Snow will start moving into northern Delaware towards noon and overspread the I-95 corridor and points north and west during the early to mid afternoon today, changing to rain for most areas by late tonight. pic.twitter.com/G0NYv5SosM — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 6, 2024

