Snow delays start of school in many RI communities

PROVIDENCE – Many Rhode Island schools are delaying the start of the school day because of snow.

Most of the schools are postponing the start by one to two hours, according to a list published by the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association. The list also shows that several communities have implemented parking bans.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for Rhode Island.

How much snow is likely?

Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for Rhode Island, with the northern part of the state getting the higher amounts. Some ice accumulation is also expected.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said.

The precipitation should change to rain on the south coast, the weather service said.

What's in store with the weather later this week?

Expect blustery and cold weather Wednesday and Thursday.

"Another coastal storm may impact the region Friday into Friday night but details are uncertain. Blustery and quite cold next weekend," the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI weather: School start delayed for many due to snow