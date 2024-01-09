Snow driving tips for winter storms? IDOT shares how to handle icy, snowy road conditions

The National Weather Service expects plenty of snow to fall over the next 24 hours, which could make road conditions a little tricky.

Safety is the top priority when getting behind the wheel and the Illinois Department of Transportation has several tips to help keep you safe when traveling on icy and snowy road conditions during winter storms.

Here's what you need to know about driving safely in winter weather:

Winter tips for driving in the snow

According to IDOT, preparation is key to staying safe in unpredictable winter weather. Here are 12 tips from the website:

Always wear a seat belt, especially since it is the law in Illinois.

Put down the handheld devices. It's also the law in Illinois.

Slower speeds, slower acceleration, slower steering and slower braking all are required practices for winter driving conditions. So take your time and slow down.

A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you. Don't crowd the snowplow.

Avoid using cruise control when driving in snow and ice.

Watch for black ice on roads that appears to be clear but may be treacherous.

Be extra careful when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shady areas. All are likely locations to collect ice.

Don't travel during bad weather unless necessary. If you need to make a trip, check the weather forecast and be sure to tell someone your travel route. Where possible, consider taking public transportation.

Keep and prepare an emergency kit for your vehicle. It should contain: blankets first-aid kit flares or reflectors jumper cables non-perishable food small ice scraper traction material windshield washer fluid

In case of emergency, always carry a cell phone and car charger in your vehicle.

Follow Scott’s Law. Always slow down and move over for stopped emergency, construction and maintenance vehicles.

For a list of maintenance suggestions for your vehicle, visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s winter driving website.

Getting Around Illinois road conditions

Visit gettingaroundillinois.com for the latest road conditions in your area throughout the state.

