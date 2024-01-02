Snow drought might finally end in North Jersey this weekend ... but it's no guarantee

The weekend weather forecast for the Garden State presents a level of uncertainty, with multiple scenarios in play that could lead to the first measurable snowfall in awhile for New Jersey, or might not.

The focus is on Sunday's potential snowfall, with varying probabilities across the state. In northwest New Jersey, there is a significant likelihood of accumulating snow up to 0.25 inches, with probabilities reaching 50% or greater, according to the National Weather Service. However, the rest of the state experiences a gradual decrease in these probabilities. According to meteorologist Michael Musher, much of southern New Jersey faces only a 10 to 30% chance for snow on Sunday.

AccuWeather offered a more bullish prediction, however. Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said the snow is centered on Saturday night going into Sunday morning. He said it will be the most significant snow that the state has seen for a while. However, as of Tuesday he could not offer predictions on inch counts.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming snowfall could break a prolonged snow drought along the densely populated Interstate 95 corridor, spanning from New York down through Virginia. Tens of millions of Americans in this region have not seen an inch of snow for more than 700 days.

Moreover, New York City’s Central Park has been experiencing an extraordinary snow-free period, with over 685 days passing since the last occurrence of at least 1 inch of snow in a single day. This surpasses the station’s previous snow-free record by nearly twice the duration.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ snowstorm this weekend could break snow drought