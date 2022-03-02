From snow drought to record snowfall

Reuters Videos

STORY: Hundreds of people are still stuck at their homes around the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, facing its worst floods on record, amid reports of some spending the night on their rooftops.New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet described the wild weather as a "one-in-a-one thousand year event" and warned residents in the state's south to get ready to leave their homes immediately if they are asked.Perrottet said evacuation warnings could affect over 300,000 people in the state’s north and there have been 1,000 flood rescues so far.Nine people have been killed in Australia since the deluge began late last week, with floods submerging towns, roads and bridges in Queensland and New South Wales.