Snow droughts of roughly 700 days persist in NYC, DC, Philly. Will they end this weekend?

Snow droughts in major East Coast cities have reached up to two years long, but latest forecasts show those may not come to an end this weekend.

A winter storm is expected to arrive in the Northeast this weekend and bring snow and ice to a region that's seen little accumulation since early 2022, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast, though the major population centers could miss out again.

The last time there was an inch of snow from a single storm in New York City was on Feb. 13, 2022, or 691 days ago. And in Washington D.C., the most recent storm that brought an inch of snow was 719 days ago on Jan. 16, 2022, according to AccuWeather.

For Baltimore, it's been 707 days since one inch of snow fell and in Philadelphia, it's been 706 days.

It's not just the big cities that have endured a lack of snow: "As the snow drought continues along much of I-95 in the mid-Atlantic, snow has also been very lean across the central Appalachians, Great Lakes region and coastal New England," said Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Here's what we know about the weather forecast for major cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

A snow plow drives along in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

New York City weekend weather, snow forecast

According to the National Weather Service office in New York City, the storm will bring the "first significant snowfall to interior locations, mainly to the North and West of New York City."

The New York City/New Jersey metro area, along with Long Island, are likely to see one inch or less of snow, which will develop Saturday night and transition to rain by midnight.

Forecasted snow totals in New York City and surrounding areas for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 to Sunday Jan. 7, 2024. Forecast valid as of early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Portions of the lower Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey and coast Connecticut along I-95 or just north of it could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while interior portions of the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut could see anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of snow.

Philadelphia weekend weather forecast

Philadelphia will likely just see rain this weekend, "though precipitation may begin or end as wet snow near I-95 with little to no accumulation," according to the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia and Mount Holly, Pennsylvania.

The Southern Poconos and far northern New Jersey could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow beginning Saturday afternoon, peaking during the evening and then tapering off into Sunday morning.

Forecasted snow totals in Philadelphia and surrounding areas for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 to Sunday Jan. 7, 2024. Forecast valid as of early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Baltimore, Washington D.C. weekend weather forecast

The National Weather Service says precipitation is expected to overspread the area starting early Saturday morning, mostly in the form of snow, with sleet mixing in at times.

"For areas right along and east of I-95 any snow is not expected to stick beyond a coating on the grass and elevated surfaces," the weather service said.

Any precipitation is expected to quickly turn into a cold rain by mid morning.

Forecasted snow totals in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and surrounding areas for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 to Sunday Jan. 7, 2024. Forecast valid as of early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Boston weekend weather forecast

"Of all the major cities along I-95, Boston is in position to pick up 4-8 inches of snow from the storm with heavier amounts to the west of the city, where any mixing in of sleet and rain is unlikely," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

The National Weather Service office in Boston says heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches is possible for areas north and west of I-95 Saturday night into Sunday.

For areas east of I-95, snow totals are less certain and will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up, according to the weather service.

Forecasted snow totals in Boston and surrounding areas for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 to Sunday Jan. 7, 2024. Forecast valid as of early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

