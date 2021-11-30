Snow dusts much of the Northeast

Reuters

The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station. The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference. "The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said.