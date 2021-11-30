Snow dusts much of the Northeast
From Nov. 28-29, people from Pennsylvania to Ontario got a taste of winter, with several inches of accumulating snow in some areas.
On November 29, 1991, a Californian highway was struck with blinding waves of dust, causing 104 vehicles to crash.
The heaviest snowfall, 2 to 4 inches based on National Weather Service models, will accumulate in Marinette and Oconto counties.
Nitrates are the main culprit, just as they are in many of the region's springs.
The most recent was reported the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27.
Most of Kern County is in an exceptional drought, and now, there are new restrictions coming into effect to help conserve water in Bakersfield. After December 14th, before you water your lawn, make sure it’s on a day that you’re allowed to. That’s because of new water restrictions coming into effect to help combat the drought by the city of Bakersfield and Cal Water.
Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K. Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to 40,000 customers, while the SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday.
Residents in the Southwest may be preparing to flip the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas - an autumn heat wave. The blast of record-challenging warmth began over the weekend, and experts say upcoming seasonal winds will only enhance the sweltering conditions. The stretch of record-challenging warmth officially became a heat wave after the high temperatures remained abnormally high for more than two days. The enhance
By Tuesday morning, significant rainfall will be impacting most of coastal and southern British Columbia, which is already contending with flooding and swollen waterways.
Thanksgiving was barely in the rear-view mirror when the weather took a wintry turn across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and winter weather will persist this week as December and meteorological winter begin. A series of at least three quick-moving storm systems will unleash additional rounds of snow, slippery travel and generally chilly conditions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Even though warmer air is forecast to build and expand over much of the United States this week, forecaster
Metro Detroit received two to four inches of snow on Saturday. Here are some of the region's totals.
The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the city of Barranca. It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru's RPP radio.
Sixty-one people woke up Monday after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests.
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.
B.C. will see soaking rains wind down Sunday afternoon and evening, but there won't be a chance to catch much of a breather as the next atmospheric river is teeing up for arrival Tuesday morning.
Pressure from a heavy pile of materials caused a portion of the seawall on the Revere Dock to collapse Friday afternoon.
The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.
The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station. The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference. "The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said.
More than 70,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond recently, Tribal council said.
Just minutes from the California border sits a sun-drenched town in Nevada that wants nothing to do with its neighbor to the west.
Norilsk, Russia, has long been recognized as one of the most polluted places on Earth, because of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel.