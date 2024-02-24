Snow emergencies in central Ohio for February 24, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Widespread snow in central Ohio overnight Saturday has put multiple counties under a snow emergency.

After around 1-3 inches of snow has fallen in the region, five central Ohio are currently under a level one snow advisory, as of 7 a.m. Saturday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for multiple counties until 12 p.m.

You can check the latest forecast for central Ohio here. You can also follow LIVE VIPIR Radar as well as updates on the latest road conditions as they are treated Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation urges defensive driving and keeping a lookout for snow plows. Columbus’ Warrior Watch gives real-time updates on when streets were last treated.

This story will be updated throughout Saturday.

Level 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Coshocton County

Madison County

Marion County

Muskingum County

Union County

Level 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a level two emergency.

Level 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a level three emergency.

