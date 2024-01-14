Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 14, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Snow showers and sub-zero wind chill temperatures have multiple central Ohio counties under snow emergencies Sunday morning, including one at a Level 2.

As of 7 a.m., seven central Ohio counties are currently under a snow emergency. For the first time in 2024, a county in the area has declared a Level 2 snow emergency with Coshocton County currently under the second-highest emergency level.

At Level 2, motorists are urged to use extreme caution while driving and should only drive if they feel it is absolutely necessary.

This article will be updated throughout Sunday.

Latest Storm Team 4 forecast

Much of central Ohio is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures below 0 degrees for much of the day.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

These central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 1 snow emergency:

Guernsey

Hocking

Muskingum

Noble

Ross

Vinton

Live VIPIR radar: Track winter weather here

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

One central Ohio county is currently under a Level 2 snow emergency:

Coshocton

Current road conditions in central Ohio

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.