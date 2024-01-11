Snow emergencies in effect for Stevens Point and Plover Friday and Saturday

As a second snowstorm approaches central Wisconsin this week, local officials have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow safely.

Mayor Mike Wiza announced Thursday afternoon a snow emergency has been declared for Stevens Point from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday because of the approaching winter storm.

No one may park, stop or leave standing a vehicle on any street or portion of a street during the declared emergency. The snow emergency also prohibits on-street overnight parking during that time. Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be subject to tickets and towing. Off-street parking options are available at StevensPoint.com/parking.

The village of Plover also has declared a snow emergency from noon Friday until noon Saturday. The emergency could be declared over early by the public works manager if snow removal is complete, according to the village news release.

No vehicles are allowed to be parked or left standing on the streets during the emergency. The village of Plover Police Department has the power to ticket and tow vehicles in violation of the snow emergency.

Early Friday, there is a chance of freezing drizzle around 3 a.m. turning to snow around 6 a.m., according to the city's tentative action plan. There will be sustained snow periods throughout the day and expected snow totals of between 5 and 8 inches.

Wind will increase to about 20 mph Friday evening and temperatures will include negative wind chills.

City crews hope to have the storm's snow cleaned up by Saturday afternoon. Wiza reminds people that a storm can change from expectations and the city's planning documents for storms are fluid.

The parking restriction does not include public parking lots that are not reserved for permit holders, Wiza said.

