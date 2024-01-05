Snow expected across northern Ohio on Saturday. Here's how much Akron is supposed to get

More snow is expected in the Akron area on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said Friday that snow will move into northern Ohio Saturday morning on into the evening. Most of it is expected to fall between the late morning and afternoon hours and east of the I-71 corridor.

There's a 50% increasing to 90% chance of snow on Saturday, dropping to 40% overnight and increasing back to 90% on Sunday.

Snow will move northeast into the area Saturday with the most widespread precipitation expected east of the I-71 corridor. The majority of the snow should fall late Saturday morning into early Saturday evening with the highest snowfall totals expected in eastern counties. pic.twitter.com/uoclAfHlBY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 5, 2024

Forecasters predict light snow should continue in the area through Sunday or early Monday, with most falling across Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Akron is expected to get less an inch of snow, according to the NWS. The highest snowfall totals are forecast to land in eastern counties.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be just above freezing, with lows around 30 overnight.

In the longer term, weather service forecasters predict a 33% to 40% chance of above average temperatures in January.

However, there is also a chance that a frigid Arctic oscillation the week of Jan. 12-18 will impact much of the lower 48 states. Temperatures and wind chills well below zero across the intermountain West and Northern Plains could lead to stormy conditions heading eastward through Ohio to New England.

Seven-day forecast:

Saturday: Snow, mainly after noon. High near 34. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Snow showers. High near 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Rain and snow likely after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Rain. High near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. High near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How much snow will Akron get Saturday? About an inch