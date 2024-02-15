Snow expected around much of region

Feb. 15—Snow is expected this week on the Palouse, Camas Prairie and higher elevations in the region, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

The agency's forecast released Wednesday morning showed 2 to 3 inches of snow were expected in Pullman and 1 to 2 inches were expected in Grangeville between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. today. Bigger totals were expected in the Blue Mountains in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and the Clearwater Mountains in north central Idaho.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley probably won't see snow.

Most of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will see high temperatures right around the freezing point today, though the L-C Valley will likely be above freezing, according to the weather service.