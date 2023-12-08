Snow expected in the Cascades this weekend

This weekend more snow is expected in the Cascades.

Before hitting the road, Washington State Department of Transportation officials are pleading with drivers to check road conditions, and most importantly, be prepared!

“The last thing I want is somebody to ram into me because they don’t have chains on,” said driver Tod Kohary.

On Thursday, Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions. WSDOT says several drivers did not comply with the traction tire requirements, which led to multiple crashes and spin-outs.

“It’s something that we unfortunately see every year. The fact that drivers are coming up to the pass during snow events and they’re not prepared to be driving in these types of conditions,” said Meagan Lott, spokesperson for WSDOT.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared a picture of a driver that tried to put chains on, but they were too small and used a USB cord to try and remedy the situation. He says that driver was ticketed. Drivers who failed to chain up when required can face a $500 fine.

“A $500 fine to me is a lot of money, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be deterring drivers not obeying the traction tire requirements,” said Lott.

WSDOT says they work with WSP to enforce requirements but feel more could be done.

“WSDOT doesn’t have the authority to increase those fines, that definitely has to come from the Washington state legislature,” said Lott.

At the very least, drivers are asking others to be considerate and not put the lives of others at risk.

“If you’re not going to chain up, like any car can kill someone,” said driver Bailey Lindelof.