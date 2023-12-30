Snow expected to fall overnight in Tahoe ahead of holiday weekend
People heading up to Lake Tahoe Saturday morning will want to keep an eye on the weather as snow is expected to fall overnight.
People heading up to Lake Tahoe Saturday morning will want to keep an eye on the weather as snow is expected to fall overnight.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Spend your next flight with your neck in its fullly upright position.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Moore has been placed in concussion protocol and his Week 18 status is unknown.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Hundreds of shoppers love these waterproof wonders, which will keep your tootsies toasty no matter the weather.
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.
Ring in 2024 with perfectly coiffed lashes, and see why nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.'
Whether you need sneakers for New Year workouts or boots for upcoming storms, now's the time to update your footwear collection on the cheap.
The genius gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard pressed to find a better travel partner.