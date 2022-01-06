🌱 Snow Expected On Friday + Sachem Hospital Capacity

Good morning, neighbors! Patch apologizes that the Sachem Daily has been absent from your inbox over the past few days. After a slight change, we are back in action! My name is Sean Peek, filling in as your temporary source for everything happening around town. Special thanks to Jackie for her great work on the Sachem Daily!

Get ready for some cold weather. Long Island is expected to receive four to six inches of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The late-week storm could impact schools and make for a treacherous commute. (Sachem Patch) On Tuesday, New York state health officials reported to the federal government that roughly 76 percent of inpatient beds and 72 percent of intensive care unit beds in hospitals across the state were occupied. They also reported around 25 percent of inpatient beds and 29 percent of ICU beds statewide were filled by COVID-19 patients. (Sachem Patch) The next meeting of Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Substance Use Disorders Subcommittee of the Community Mental Hygiene Advisory Board is scheduled for this afternoon at 2:00-3:30 p.m. via Zoom. The advisory board is made up of consumers, parents, advocates, professionals, and agency providers who consider alcohol and substance use issues and advise the Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services as necessary through the Advisory Board. (Press Release Desk)

Author Talk: Claire Bellerjeau: Espionage and Enslavement (Zoom) At Sachem Public Library (7:30 PM)

Beginning this year, you'll see some new faces on coins , and the public will help choose who will be minted. (Facebook)

The Nassau County Police Department reported the arrest of three males for an armed robbery at BP Gas Station in East Meadow. One Defendant was found to be responsible for a robbery that occurred at the same location less than three weeks prior. (Facebook)

The Sachem Central School District Board of Education met last night at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was live-streamed on their YouTube channel. (Facebook)

