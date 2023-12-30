Snow expected in the NC mountains again on Saturday. Here’s the latest forecast.

Light snow showers are expected across parts of 10 Western North Carolina counties on Saturday, as part of a slow-moving storm that dumped small amounts of snow on some areas Friday, the National Weather Service reported.

Boone, for instance, saw only 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of snow on Friday, meteorologist Patrick Moore of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer. He cited amateur weather spotters who report snowfall amounts to the NWS.

Counties bordering Tennessee could see up to another inch of snow in their highest elevations Saturday morning, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS alert included Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe and Graham counties.

The snow showers are expected to end around noon Saturday, according to the alert.

Snow showers could last all day in Watauga and Ashe counties before tapering off Saturday night, according to an alert issued by the NWS office in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Higher snow amounts elsewhere

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall Saturday in the eastern Tennessee mountains, especially above 3,000 feet, according to an NWS winter weather advisory issued just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” according to the advisory. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Charlotte forecast

After a cold and cloudy start to the day, the Charlotte area can expect sunshine and gradually rising temperatures on Saturday, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The temperature is expected to rise from 39 degrees at 9 a.m. to a high of 48 in the afternoon, the forecast showed.

Sunny skies are expected until rain clouds roll in on Wednesday, according to the forecast.

New Year’s Day should be mostly sunny with a high near 53, the forecast showed.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday have a 70% chance of showers, with the rest of Thursday turning mostly sunny with a high near 53, according to the NWS Greer office.

Mountain snow showers continue this morning, bringing another 1-3" to western Greenbrier, where a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect. Other areas could see up to an additional inch. Snow will end slowly by this afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/i4L5QxWwqt — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) December 30, 2023

Mountain areas will see mostly cloudy skies thru the day. Light snow showers possible this morning in the higher elevations near the NC/TN border. Outside the mountains, sunny by afternoon but still chilly. Warmer Sunday! #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/K1YKmsjhey — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 30, 2023