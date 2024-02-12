With snow expected through noon, Springfield NWS issues winter storm warning until 6 p.m.

The Springfield National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that lasts until 6 p.m. for the Springfield area.

During the Springfield NWS briefing at 8:30 a.m., meteorologist Shelby Melto said that they had been seeing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at that time, with areas closer to far southwest Missouri reporting accumulation of 3 to 4 inches of snow.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, most of the roads in and around central and southeast Springfield are mostly clear or partly covered as of 10:30 a.m. Northwest Springfield has not been affected as much, with most of its roads being reported as clear.

"If you're on the road, make sure you're staying safe and being cautious while driving," Melto said.

More: Springfield, area schools cancel classes due to expected snowfall

Springfield Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to potential for heavy snowfall. Nixa, Republic and Branson also canceled in-person and virtual classes, while Willard and Logan-Rogersville announced they would hold Alternative Method of Instruction days, which means students do not report to school in person and are either given assignments or expected to learn virtually.

Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, with Springfield expected to see the greatest impact between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the NWS.

The snowdrifts won't stick around long. Today's high is expected to be 39 degrees Fahrenheit, and then to warm up tomorrow with an expected high of 53 degrees.

Keep watching news-leader.com for updates on the weather.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: NWS: Springfield under winter storm warning. Drive with caution