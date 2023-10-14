Snow expected in North Carolina. Here’s where first fluffy stuff of 2023 could fall.

The season’s first snow is expected in North Carolina beginning late Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Light accumulations could spread across elevations above 4,500 feet in the western part of the state and eastern Tennessee, including Mt. Mitchell, meteorologist Clay Chaney of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

At 6,684 feet, Mt. Mitchell is the highest peak in the eastern United States. The mountain is in Yancey County near Burnsville, about 128 northwest of Charlotte.

“It’s our first real chance of snow this season,” Chaney said.

Slopes facing northwest are most likely to see up to a half-inch, Chaney said.

‘Knocking on our door’

Snow is expected with a cold front from the west and winds from the northwest, Chaney said.

“The front is knocking on the door right now on the Tennessee-North Carolina line,” Chaney said just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Boone is on the edge of it and has a chance of flurries,” he said.

Light accumulations are more likely on Mt. Mitchell, Clingmans Dome, Roan Mountain and peaks in the Great Balsam Mountains. The Balsams are near the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ 57,000-acre Qualla Boundary.

Snow in some areas could fall through Monday afternoon, Chaney said.

Too warm for snow elsewhere, but cold

Temperatures elsewhere in the state should be at least a few degrees too warm for snow late Sunday and early Monday, according to the NWS forecast at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Charlotte could plummet to 36 degrees late Sunday and early Monday and again late Monday and early Tuesday, the forecast showed. A low of 34 is predicted late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected late Sunday and early Monday in Charlotte, which has a 20% to 30% chance of showers Monday. Tuesday should be partly sunny and Wednesday all sunshine, according to the forecast.

Charlotte’s high is expected to drop from 67 Saturday to 51 Sunday and a burr-chilly 46 Monday. No more short sleeves!

Highs are expected to climb to 52 Tuesday and 60 Wednesday, according to the NWS.