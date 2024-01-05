Snow expected through the region Saturday, but totals still uncertain

Jan. 5—Berks County will likely see 3 to 6 inches of snow fall Saturday afternoon and evening, with counties to the south expected to receive less, AccuWeather meteorologists said Friday morning.

Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties will likely see more rain than snow, with Pottstown probably getting 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation and Philadelphia receiving no more than flurries, senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.

Friday should be dry with a high temperature in the upper 30s through the region, and the precipitation will likely start Saturday between noon and 2 p.m., when snow begins to fall in Berks, he said.

"During the late afternoon and evening the snow could be heavier," he said.

Those planning to drive Saturday should plan to do so in the morning as road conditions could get difficult later in the day, he said.

The snow will likely alternate with rain in Berks, making it difficult to predict a snow total, Kines said, but he expects it will be in the 3- to 6-inch range when precipitation stops around midnight.

Sunday morning should be cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the region, and there may be some light snow, he said.

More precipitation is expected Tuesday, when again there could be a rain-and-snow mix, and the rain could be potentially heavy at times, he said.